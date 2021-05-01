Field Watch Watch: After Dravid, it’s the turn of Prasad, Srinath and Co to feature in a CRED advertisement The latest Cred advertisement features former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim in a never-seen-before avatar. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Venkatesh Prasad | CRED / Screengrab " Meet the Venkaboys " pic.twitter.com/ELkcpb9sxt— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rahul Dravid Venkatesh Prasad Javagal Srinath Maninder Singh Saba Karim Read Comments