Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

7.03 pm: MI have two changes – James Neesham and Dhaval Kulkarni come in for Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jayant Yadav. CSK are unchanged.

7.30 pm: TOSS – Rohit Sharma has won the toss and MI will bowl first.

Just in: New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has been handed his cap and will play his first game for Mumbai Indians tonight.

Hardik Pandya: “We all understand the condition in india at the moment. My heartfelt gratitude to all the frontline workers. Krunal, our mother and I have decided that we are going to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support.”

IPL 2021 points table ahead of MI vs CSK

Team  Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
CSK  +1.475  10 
DC  +0.466  10 
RCB  -0.171  10 
MI  +0.071 
PBKS  -0.264 
KKR  -0.494 
RR  -0.690 
SRH  -0.264 

MI vs CSK head-to-head

Mat MI wins  CSK wins 
Overall  30  18  12 
Since 2018  2

6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 27 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.