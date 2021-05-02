Jos Buttler smashed a superb hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match in Delhi on Sunday, setting a new record for the highest individual score by a Rajasthan Royals player.
Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.
Live updates: IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
It was Buttler’s first century in the shortest format across leagues and internationals. His previous highest in T20s was 95 not-out.
For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.
Highest individual scores in IPL
|Player
|Runs
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Gayle
|175*
|265.15
|RCB
|v Warriors
|Bengaluru
|23 Apr 2013
|McCullum
|158*
|216.43
|KKR
|v RCB
|Bengaluru
|18 Apr 2008
|de Villiers
|133*
|225.42
|RCB
|v Mum Indians
|Mumbai
|10 May 2015
|Rahul
|132*
|191.30
|Kings XI
|v RCB
|Dubai (DSC)
|24 Sep 2020
|de Villiers
|129*
|248.07
|RCB
|v Guj Lions
|Bengaluru
|14 May 2016
|Gayle
|128*
|206.45
|RCB
|v Daredevils
|Delhi
|17 May 2012
|Pant
|128*
|203.17
|Daredevils
|v Sunrisers
|Delhi
|10 May 2018
|Vijay
|127
|226.78
|Super Kings
|v Royals
|Chennai
|3 Apr 2010
|Warner
|126
|213.55
|Sunrisers
|v KKR
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|30 Apr 2017
|Buttler
|124
|193.75
|Royals
|v Sunrisers
|Delhi
|2 May 2021
Here are some numbers and reactions to the innings from Buttler: