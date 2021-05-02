Jos Buttler smashed a superb hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match in Delhi on Sunday, setting a new record for the highest individual score by a Rajasthan Royals player.

Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.

It was Buttler’s first century in the shortest format across leagues and internationals. His previous highest in T20s was 95 not-out.

For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.

Highest individual scores in IPL Player Runs SR Team Opposition Ground Match Date Gayle 175* 265.15 RCB v Warriors Bengaluru 23 Apr 2013 McCullum 158* 216.43 KKR v RCB Bengaluru 18 Apr 2008 de Villiers 133* 225.42 RCB v Mum Indians Mumbai 10 May 2015 Rahul 132* 191.30 Kings XI v RCB Dubai (DSC) 24 Sep 2020 de Villiers 129* 248.07 RCB v Guj Lions Bengaluru 14 May 2016 Gayle 128* 206.45 RCB v Daredevils Delhi 17 May 2012 Pant 128* 203.17 Daredevils v Sunrisers Delhi 10 May 2018 Vijay 127 226.78 Super Kings v Royals Chennai 3 Apr 2010 Warner 126 213.55 Sunrisers v KKR Hyderabad (Deccan) 30 Apr 2017 Buttler 124 193.75 Royals v Sunrisers Delhi 2 May 2021 via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some numbers and reactions to the innings from Buttler:

124* - THIS IS THE HIGHEST SCORE BY A ROYALS BATTER IN @IPL HISTORY. 💗🔥 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 2, 2021

124 (64) for Jos Buttler.



The highest score by a Rajasthan Royals batsman.



The third highest score at Feroz Shah Kotla.



The highest score in IPL by an Englishman, and the seventh highest by an Englishman in any T20 game.#IPL2021 #RRvSRH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021

First T20 century for Buttler, in his 282nd match. #IPL2021 #RRvSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 2, 2021

Jos Buttler was 35*(33) at the end of 11th over then he ended on 124(64) in the 19th over - 89 runs from last 31 balls - Madness and freak stuff. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

Centuries by overseas RR batsmen in IPL:



Shane Watson v CSK, 2013

Shane Watson v KKR, 2015

Ben Stokes v MI, 2020

Jos Buttler v SRH, today#RRvSRH #RR #SRH #IPL #IPL2021 #CricTracker — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) May 2, 2021

JOS BUTTLER this innings

First 32 balls: 34 runs, SR 106.25 (3 X 4s + 1 X 6s)

Last 32 balls: 90 runs, SR 281.25 (8 X 4s + 7 X 6s)#IPL2021 #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/IyS97Ld9vK — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 2, 2021

This is the 4th time the record for RR's highest individual score bettered in last 3 seasons.



105 - Ajinkya Rahane in 2019

107 - Ben Stokes in 2020

119 - Sanju Samson in 2021

124 - Jos Buttler today#IPL2021 #SRHvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 2, 2021

Played Jos bhai. What a knock! @josbuttler 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 2, 2021

JOS BUTTLER HAPPENED — Sejal #MI 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) May 2, 2021

Jos Buttler gets his first ever IPL century. Such a good knock too. Congrats to Jos! #RRvSRH — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 2, 2021

"I can finally stop getting Alastair Cook telling me, 'I've got one more T20 hundred than you'" 😂#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/r0GigP4c6t — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 2, 2021