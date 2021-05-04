The Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to reschedule Wednesday’s Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi as CSK are to be hard quarantine after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for Covid-19, reported PTI.

As per BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedure, anyone who has come in contact with an infected person has to undergo six days of hard quarantine and return three negative RT-PCR reports during the course of it.

“Tomorrow’s match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested everyday,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

All CSK playing members have tested negative during their scheduled RT-PCR tests, said PTI.

When CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was contacted, he said that CSK had informed BCCI about Balaji’s RT-PCR result.

“From our end, we had informed that Mr Balaji has tested positive and as per SOP our players have been isolated,” Viswanathan said.

This is the second IPL match to be rescheduled after Monday’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game was postponed after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive.

Delhi is hosting Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad clash on Tuesday evening.

The match remains on schedule for now but questions remain as Mumbai Indians had played against CSK as recently as Saturday and Balaji did come in contact of MI players during the match.

“Even MI players are at risk having played CSK. BCCI ideally should reschedule today’s game also. Normally symptoms start showing mostly on sixth or seventh day after you have come in contact of the infected person,” the BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Speculation is also rife about a possible shift to Mumbai for the remainder of the tournament but some logistical concerns are in the way.

With PTI Inputs