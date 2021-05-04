The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported within its bio-bubble. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were confirmed positive cases in four of the eight teams, which would quarantine for half the franchises.
“The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely,” league chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.
The positive cases within the bubble had led to postponement of two IPL games already and there were talks of moving the tournament to Mumbai before this call was taken.
The announcement came after an Indian cricketer in both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals camp tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after there were were positive cases reported in the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings teams.
On Monday, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.
The tournament began on April 9 in Mumbai and Chennai with the eight teams restricted to two venues before moving to Delhi and Ahmedabad as the caseload in India increased. Already, there have been questions over the tournament continuing especially in the national capital. A few players and officials have withdrawn from the event, including three Australians.
