India’s Greco Roman wrestler Naveen Kumar, who was set to compete in the World Olympic Qualifiers here, has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

It is second time that Naveen (97kg) has contracted coronavirus as he had got infected a few months back but had recovered.

India’s national Greco Roman Hargobind Singh confirmed the development to PTI.

“All of us tested negative when samples were taken on Wednesday at the venue but Naveen tested positive. He is staying in the same hotel where we are staying. He is asymptomatic,” said Hargobind.

The Greco Roman competition will begin on Saturday and now India will go unrepresented in the 97kg competition.

None of India’s Greco Roman wrestlers have qualified for the Tokyo Games.