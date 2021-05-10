Kolkata Knight Riders’ leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier, who were the first to test positive for Covid-19 in the currently-suspended IPL’s bio-bubble, have returned to their respective home cities after completing 10 days of mandatory isolation.

Tamil Nadu’s Chakravarthy tested positive for Covid-19 and was among the first to officially test positive inside the bubble.

Subsequently, two of his teammates, Warrier and Prasidh Krishna, were also infected by the virus.

The Kerala-based Warrier’s interaction with Delhi Capitals veteran Amit Mishra led to the veteran being found positive as well, causing ultimately the league’s suspension.

“Yes, Chakravarthy and Sandeep have gone home. They have completed 10 days of mandatory isolation. However, KKR as a franchise will keep monitoring their health,” a BCCI official in know of things told PTI on Monday.

“They will undergo RT-PCR tests in Chennai and Kerala respectively,” he added.

Both Chakravarthy and Warrier did not shw any major symptoms for the infection.

However, New Zealander Tim Seifert, another Covid-19 positive KKR recruit, is still in isolation. The IPL was suspended on May 4.

West Indies players in IPL are back home: CWI CEO Johnny Grave

All the Caribbean players, who participated in the currently postponed Indian Premier League, have reached home following concerted efforts by the BCCI and their respective franchises, Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave has said.

The IPL had to be postponed on May 4 after multiple Covid-19 cases came to light inside the tournament’s bio-bubble which wasn’t as foolproof as the last edition in the UAE.

Top West Indies players like their white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Fabien Allen were a part of the league. In all, nine West Indies cricketers competed in the event.

“Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly,” Cricket West Indies tweeted.

Save for Covid-19 affected duo of CSK batting coach Michael Hussey and Kolkata Knight Riders’ New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert, all the foreign players and support staff have left the Indian shores.

All the Australians, along with a few New Zealanders, are currently in Maldives waiting for their onward journey after serving out quarantine. Australia has imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15 because of the Covid-19 case surge there.

This was the reason why players from Down Under had to fly to Maldives for their quarantine instead of heading home directly.