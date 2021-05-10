This year’s suspended Indian Premier League cannot be completed in India while it battles the coronavirus crisis and could struggle to find a slot elsewhere, Board of Control for Cricket in India chief Sourav Ganguly has said.

IPL 2021 was postponed midway last week after several players tested positive for Covid-10 within the bio-bubble.

Ganguly said there was no way for the T20 tournament to resume before India play the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in England on June 18.

“There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s side have a complicated schedule in coming months. India will go to England in early June to prepare for the world Test final. They are then scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July before returning to England for five Tests in August and September.

Last year’s IPL was moved to the United Arab Emirates because of the pandemic and a number of English counties have offered to host the remainder of this IPL.

As pandemic case numbers took off in India, more than 10 players and support staff in the IPL teams tested positive in the biosecure bubbles set up for the league.

Most foreign players have since left India. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert and Chennai Super Kings’ Australian batting coach Michael Hussey remain under treatment after testing positive. Hussey recently returned a negative test.

“Bubble life is harsh; it’s the toughest thing,” said Ganguly.

“Since last September, a majority of players around the world have been living inside a bubble. There is no option. We can’t play cricket without the bubble.

With AFP Inputs