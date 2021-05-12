Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons thanks to Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat against Leicester.

Pep Guardiola’s team claimed trophy with three games to spare, capping a remarkable surge to the silverware in the second half of the season.

Guardiola endured the worst start to his managerial career as City won only five of their first 12 league games this term. They were hit by injuries to club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, as well as a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad in December.

But Guardiola refused to let those problems derail City, leading them to his 10th major trophy since taking charge at City in 2016.

Manchester City win Premier League: For habitual winner Pep Guardiola, a triumph like no other

They are also in line for their first treble. City have already won the League Cup, beating Tottenham in the final in April and can complete the set if they defeat Chelsea in their first Champions League final on May 29.

They were 11th after defeat to Spurs in November.



They were 11th after defeat to Spurs in November.

Since then, they've won 37 games out of 44 in all competitions, won the EFL Cup, made the Champions League final and reached the summit of English football once more.

In the 13 seasons before @mancity received Abu Dhabi investment only 3 clubs won the title. In the last 6 seasons 4 different clubs (2 1st time PL winners) have won it - and yet some are claiming it's not as competitive.

Pep Guardiola’s career league titles:



Barcelona: 🏆🏆🏆

Bayern Munich: 🏆🏆🏆

Manchester City: 🏆🏆🏆



The Spaniard has won nine trophies in 12 seasons coaching in the top-flight.

✅ 2008-09 🇪🇸

✅ 2009-10 🇪🇸

✅ 2010-11 🇪🇸

❌ 2011-12

✅ 2013-14 🇩🇪

✅ 2014-15 🇩🇪

✅ 2015-16 🇩🇪

❌ 2016-17

✅ 2017-18 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

✅ 2018-19 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

❌ 2019-20

✅ 2020-21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Guardiola has won the title in nine of the 12 seasons he's managed in Europe's top five leagues

Trophies won since the 2008/09 season:



1️⃣ Pep Guardiola: 31

2️⃣ José Mourinho: 13

2️⃣ Massimiliano Allegri: 13

3️⃣ Zinedine Zidane: 11

4️⃣ Luis Enrique: 9

5️⃣ Carlo Ancelotti: 8

6️⃣ Jürgen Klopp: 6

6️⃣ Diego Simeone: 6 pic.twitter.com/8mabNQ2L47 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 11, 2021

2011/12 🏆

2013/14 🏆

2017/18 🏆

2018/19 🏆

2020/21 🏆



The last player from Manchester City's 2011/12 title-winning squad will depart the club with a fifth Premier League title to his name.



The last player from Manchester City's 2011/12 title-winning squad will depart the club with a fifth Premier League title to his name.

Sergio Aguero, an incredible innings.

Sergio Aguero has now won the Premier League more times than any other South American player in the competition's history (5).



🏆 2011/12

🏆 2013/14

🏆 2017/18

🏆 2018/19

🏆 2020/21



Another record for the Argentine. pic.twitter.com/tNYNRMjljy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 11, 2021

Sergio Aguero overtakes David Silva to become Man City's most decorated player with 15 trophies

Manchester City's top scorer has 12 league goals with them winning the EFL cup, Premier League and in the champions league final. Could this be the end of the outright striker?

Riyad Mahrez fired Manchester City to the Final of the UEFA Champions League with 3 Semi Final goals and 1 Quarter Finals goal and 1 assist.



He's won the 2020/2021 Premier League trophy with Man City.



He was the Man of the Match in the Final of the Carabao Cup, which they won. pic.twitter.com/eQBgAEEMpD — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 11, 2021

Benjamin Mendy has won a trophy every 8 games at Manchester City.



9 titles. 71 games.



Benjamin Mendy has won a trophy every 8 games at Manchester City.

9 titles. 71 games.

Football managers with the most trophies won:



49 trophies - Sir Alex Ferguson (in a 39 year career)



33 trophies - Mircea Lucescu (in a 40 year career)



31 trophies - Pep Guardiola (in a 12 year career so far)



