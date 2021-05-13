Indian opener Shafali Verma is set to make her Women’s Big Bash League debut with two-time champions Sydney Sixers later this year.

The 17-year-old is expected to be joined by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who is currently in talks with the Syndey Sixers franchise.

“Shafali’s deal is done, it will be announced when the Women’s Big Bash schedule is released,” a BCCI official told PTI. “Radha is also in talks with the Sydney Sixers.”

The teenager’s father was also required to sign a consent form as Shafali is still a minor.

Shefali joins the trio of T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (Sydney Thunder), opener Smriti Mandhana (Brisbane Heat) and all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy (Hobart Hurricanes), who have featured in the WBBL.

The world No 1 batter in ICC women’s T20I rankings will also be turning up for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred – the 100-ball domestic competition of the England and Wales Cricket Board later this year.

While The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start on July 21, the WBBL is slated later in the year.

The Hundred will be the first overseas white-ball competition for Shafali, who has emerged as a powerful striker in world cricket with 617 runs at a strike rate of 148.31 in 22 international matches.