TENNIS Watch: The best points from every Nadal-Djokovic match at Rome Nadal and Djokovic have won 14 of the last 16 Rome titles between them, while Nadal leads their head-to-head in finals in the Italian capital 3-2. Scroll Staff An hour ago File photo of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. | AFP images Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Tennis Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments