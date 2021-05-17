Late winners are dramatic but when it’s scored by a goalkeeper, the drama just adds up. On Sunday Liverpool’s Alisson headed home a 94th minute goal from a corner to give his team crucial points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Being asked to move up the field for the corner, the Brazilian who was unmarked sent a brilliant header at the far post as the West Brom goalkeeper could do nothing but watch is sail past him.

The leap, the connection and the timing were all perfect, something any striker would be proud of.

Watch that dramatic late winner from every possible angle below: