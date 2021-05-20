The Indian women’s cricket team will play their first-ever day-night Test during the Australia later this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

This will be Mithali Raj and Co’s second Test match of the year as they are set to play their first Test in seven years during next month’s tour of England.

Shah made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

While the dates of the tour to Australia – confirmed by Cricket Australia on Wednesday – are yet to be announced, it is likely to be in mid-September. the tour of Australia. The team will also play ODI and T20 International matches Down Under in the bilateral series that was postponed in December 2020.

India last played a Test against Australia in 2006.

The pink ball Test between India and Australia will be only the second such match to be held in the history of women’s cricket.

The only day-night women’s Test played so far was between Australia and England at Sydney in November 2017. The match ended in a draw.