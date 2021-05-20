Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence. The 91-year-old is asymptomatic.

“A couple of our helpers earlier tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised,” Milkha told PTI.

“I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be alright in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits,” he added.

None of the other family members, including Milkha’s wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, tested positive.

“I have been telling people that doing physical exercise and remaining healthy is very important during this Covid times. I am 91 but I have been doing exercise regularly. I have been keeping indoors except for this morning jogging and exercise. Though I was surprised to test positive, I hope to get over it soon,” Milkha added.

Milkha’s son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is in Dubai and said he would be returning to the country this week.

“I will be flying back home on Saturday,” said Jeev. “I have also undergone COVID test here, which is mandatory for travel and the report will come on Friday.”

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Arguably his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri award in 1959.