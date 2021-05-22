Incumbent Narinder Batra of India was on Saturday re-elected as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President for a second term during the virtual 47th Congress of the sport’s global governing body.

Batra, who is also the President of the Indian Olympic Association and an International Olympic Committee member, narrowly defeated his rival Marc Coudron, chief of Belgium Hockey Federation, by a margin of two votes.

Batra secured 63 votes as against his rival’s 61 to emerge as the winner in the online voting process, in which 124 member associations participated.

Batra will hold the office until 2024.

The Indian will hold the office until 2024 as the FIH has reduced the term from four to three years due to deferment of the Congress last year. The 47th Congress was to be held last year in New Delhi but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Batra became the first non-European president of the FIH in 2016 after he was elected to the top post by an overwhelming margin during the federation’s 45th Congress.

The veteran Indian sports administrator, who was the chief of Hockey India then, remains the only Asian to grab the top post in the world body’s 92-year-old history.