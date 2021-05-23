Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was on the run.

Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar’s arrest.