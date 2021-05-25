Despite the title and relegation places decided well in advance, there was no shortage of drama on the final day of a unique Premier League season in so many ways. A season that started with no fans in the stadium, finished with emotional scenes around the venues of the English top flight. The end of the season felt like the first day, in some sense.
The action was most dramatic at the King Power Stadium for the second season running Leicester City slipped out of top four on the final day after the devastating 4-2 defeat against Tottenham that denied them a place in the Champions League on Sunday.
Jamie Vardy twice put Rodgers’ men ahead from the penalty spot, leaving them on course to reach the Champions League for just the second time.
But Harry Kane scored on what could be his final appearance for Spurs before Kasper Schmeichel’s own goal and a late double from Gareth Bale denied Leicester.
The Foxes’ late collapse meant Chelsea, beaten 2-1 at Aston Villa, pipped them to a fourth place finish in the Premier League by just one point. For much of a thrilling afternoon, it looked like the FA Cup winners would do just that as Vardy slotted home his first penalty on 18 minutes.
Kane is keen to move on from his boyhood club after Tottenham also missed out on the Champions League for a second straight year.
But the England captain secured the consolation prize of winning the Golden Boot as he slammed home his 23rd Premier League goal of the campaign four minutes before half-time.
Kane finished as the outright leading goal-scorer and assist-maker in the Premier League, a feat not achieved since 1994.
Top goalscorers
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Goals
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|23
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|22
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|18
|Patrick Bamford
|Leeds United
|England
|17
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|South Korea
|17
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|England
|16
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|England
|15
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|England
|14
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Manchester City
|Germany
|13
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|France
|13
Top assists
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Assists
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|14
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|12
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|12
|Jack Grealish
|Aston Villa
|England
|10
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|South Korea
|10
Golden Boot (Most goals)
|Year
|Player
|2020/2021
|Harry Kane
|2019/2020
|Jamie Vardy
|2018/2019
|Sadio Mané
|2017/2018
|Mohamed Salah
|2016/2017
|Harry Kane
|2015/2016
|Harry Kane
|2014/2015
|Sergio Agüero
|2013/2014
|Luis Suárez
|2012/2013
|Robin van Persie
|2011/2012
|Robin van Persie
|2010/2011
|Dimitar Berbatov
|2009/2010
|Didier Drogba
|2008/2009
|Nicolas Anelka
|2007/2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2006/2007
|Didier Drogba
|2005/2006
|Thierry Henry
|2004/2005
|Thierry Henry
|2003/2004
|Thierry Henry
|2002/2003
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|2001/2002
|Thierry Henry
|2000/2001
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|1999/2000
|Kevin Phillips
|1998/1999
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|1997/1998
|Michael Owen
|1996/1997
|Alan Shearer
|1995/1996
|Alan Shearer
|1994/1995
|Alan Shearer
|1993/1994
|Andrew Cole
|1992/1993
|Teddy Sheringham
Most shots taken
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Shots
|1.
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|137
|2.
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|126
|3.
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|121
|4.
|Patrick Bamford
|Leeds United
|England
|107
|5.
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|England
|97
Manchester City fans got a chance to provide a memorable send off to their legend Sergio Aguero, who came on to finish with two goals. Of course, the bigger party was winning the title but there was also the golden glove to be handed to Ederson.
Most clean sheets
|Club
|Player
|Matches
|Clean sheets
|Percentage
|Manchester City
|Ederson
|36
|19
|52.8 %
|Chelsea FC
|Edouard Mendy
|31
|16
|51.6 %
|Aston Villa
|Emiliano Martínez
|38
|15
|39.5 %
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Hugo Lloris
|38
|12
|31.6 %
Golden Glove (most clean sheets)
|Year
|Player
|Country
|2020/2021
|Ederson
|Brazil
|2019/2020
|Ederson
|Brazil
|2018/2019
|Alisson
|Brazil
|2017/2018
|David de Gea
|Spain
|2016/2017
|Thibaut Courtois
|Belgium
|2015/2016
|Petr Cech
|Czech
|2014/2015
|Joe Hart
|England
|2013/2014
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|2012/2013
|Joe Hart
|England
|2011/2012
|Joe Hart
|England
|2010/2011
|Joe Hart
|England
|2008/2009
|Edwin van der Sar
|Netherlands
|2007/2008
|Pepe Reina
|Spain
|2006/2007
|Pepe Reina
|Spain
|2005/2006
|Pepe Reina
|Spain
|2004/2005
|Petr Cech
|Czech
Liverpool and Chelsea seized the final two Champions League places in a dramatic end to the Premier League season on Sunday, leaving Leicester heartbroken for the second consecutive campaign.
With Manchester City already guaranteed a third title in four years and Manchester United certain to finish second, the focus was on the battle for the remaining two places in the top four.
Heading into the 38th and last round of fixtures, just one point separated Chelsea in third place from Leicester in fifth.
Two Sadio Mane goals gave Liverpool a 2-0 win at home to Crystal Palace, while Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were indebted to a late Leicester collapse against Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.
Chelsea lost 2-1 at Aston Villa but were saved by the 4-2 defeat for Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup winners.
Liverpool had to celebrate the club’s first league triumph for 30 years in an empty stadium last season and their Premier League title defence was blown off course by a series of injuries to key players.
But they avoided the financial hit of missing out on Europe’s top club competition by finding their form in the final months of the season, winning eight of their last 10 games to finish third.
Full premier League table
|Club
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Manchester City
|38
|27
|5
|6
|83
|32
|+51
|86
|Manchester United
|38
|21
|11
|6
|73
|44
|+29
|74
|Liverpool
|38
|20
|9
|9
|68
|42
|+26
|69
|Chelsea
|38
|19
|10
|9
|58
|36
|+22
|67
|Leicester City
|38
|20
|6
|12
|68
|50
|+18
|66
|West Ham United
|38
|19
|8
|11
|62
|47
|+15
|65
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|18
|8
|12
|68
|45
|+23
|62
|Arsenal
|38
|18
|7
|13
|55
|39
|+16
|61
|Leeds United
|38
|18
|5
|15
|62
|54
|+8
|59
|Everton
|38
|17
|8
|13
|47
|48
|-1
|59
|Aston Villa
|38
|16
|7
|15
|55
|46
|+9
|55
|Newcastle United
|38
|12
|9
|17
|46
|62
|-16
|45
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|38
|12
|9
|17
|36
|52
|-16
|45
|Crystal Palace
|38
|12
|8
|18
|41
|66
|-25
|44
|Southampton
|38
|12
|7
|19
|47
|68
|-21
|43
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|38
|9
|14
|15
|40
|46
|-6
|41
|Burnley
|38
|10
|9
|19
|33
|55
|-22
|39
|Fulham
|38
|5
|13
|20
|27
|53
|-26
|28
|West Bromwich Albion
|38
|5
|11
|22
|35
|76
|-41
|26
|Sheffield United
|38
|7
|2
|29
|20
|63
|-43
|23
In a record to celebrate for United fans, they finished unbeaten away from home — only the fourth time that has ever happened in the top flight of English football.
Most points at home
|Club
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Manchester City
|19
|13
|2
|4
|43
|17
|26
|41
|West Ham United
|19
|10
|4
|5
|32
|22
|10
|34
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|10
|3
|6
|35
|20
|15
|33
|Chelsea
|19
|9
|6
|4
|31
|18
|13
|33
|Liverpool
|19
|10
|3
|6
|29
|20
|9
|33
Most points away
|Club
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Manchester City
|19
|14
|3
|2
|40
|15
|25
|45
|Manchester United
|19
|12
|7
|0
|35
|16
|19
|43
|Leicester City
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|20
|14
|38
|Everton
|19
|11
|4
|4
|23
|20
|3
|37
|Liverpool
|19
|10
|6
|3
|39
|22
|17
|36
Defence
Most clearances
|Player
|Club
|Nationality
|Clearances
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Fulham
|England
|193
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|England
|170
|James Tarkowski
|Burnley
|England
|159
|Kyle Bartley
|West Bromwich Albion
|England
|158
|Ezri Konsa Ngoyo
|Aston Villa
|England
|158
Most tackles in the season
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Nationality
|Tackles
|1.
|Luke Ayling
|Leeds United
|England
|108
|2.
|Yves Bissouma
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Mali
|104
|3.
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Denmark
|98
|4.
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|Nigeria
|96
|5.
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Manchester United
|England
|88
Most interceptions
|Player
|Club
|Nationality
|Stat
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|Poland
|84
|Josh Brownhill
|Burnley
|England
|69
|Rúben Neves
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Portugal
|65
|Yves Bissouma
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Mali
|64
|Tomas Soucek
|West Ham United
|Czech
|62
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Manchester United
|England
|62
|Ben White
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|England
|62
Most own goals (clubs)
|Club
|Stat
|West Ham United
|5
|Arsenal
|4
|Newcastle United
|3
|Sheffield United
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3
And away from the real football, it was another rollercoaster season in the increasingly popular Fantasy Premier League, Bruno Fernandes finished top of the scoring charts.
FPL top scorers
|Player
|Club
|Pts.
|Fernandes
|MUN
|244
|Kane
|TOT
|242
|Salah
|LIV
|231
|Son
|TOT
|228
