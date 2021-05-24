The compensation promised to India’s first-class players after the 2020 Ranji Trophy season that stood cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to be disbursed as state units have still not sent in the requisite details, Board of Control for Cricket in India Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday.

In an article in the UK’s Telegraph, it came to light that the BCCI is yet to share the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup runners-up prize money of $550,000 with the Indian team. The Board responded by promising to deliver this week.

The developments also brought into focus the inordinate delay in players’ payments across the board.

The Ranji Trophy compensation package is another instance of delay and devising an acceptable formula for one and all isn’t as easy and linear, Dhumal admitted.

“We have to discuss with states because they have to tell us who would have played, how many matches, who would have been in reserves. None of the states have sent any proposal for the compensation package,” Dhumal said.

During this edition of Indian Premier League, there were 73 uncapped Indian domestic players across eight teams (including Basil Thampi and Deepak Hooda, who have been a part of the Indian team).

These players had contracts ranging from Rs 20 lakh to nearly Rs 10 crore (Krishnappa Gowtham).

However, there are around 700 others, who don’t have IPL contracts and make anything between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in a full domestic season with maximum earnings coming from Ranji Trophy where they get a match fee of Rs 1.40 lakh.

“The treasurer is right. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has announced the compensation but how do you determine which are the players who would play 8 games, or 10 games in a season? The reserve players get half, so how do you compute that? You can’t just give a flat amount to every player. Giving a lump sum to states is an option but how do you monitor the states?” asked a former BCCI official and state unit veteran.

The pandemic and the resultant closure of BCCI headquarters has led to delays but it’s of little consolation to the domestic players as most of them are yet to receive the Gross Revenue Share for the past few seasons.

