Field Watch Watch: Ahead of Europa League final, every goal scored by Manchester United in the tournament so far Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will attempt to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager in Wednesday's Europa League final against Villarreal. Bruno Fernandes (L) celebrates a goal in Europa League | AFP 🔴 All 18 of @ManUtd's Europa League goals this season 🔥 Best strike? 🧐#UELfinal | #UEL pic.twitter.com/c8w6FxhDnS— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2021