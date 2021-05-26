Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh “continues to be stable on oxygen support” and he was on Wednesday shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19 pneumonia, indicating signs of improvement in his conditions.

However, his 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, was on Wednesday admitted to the same hospital in Mohali after testing positive for Covid-19 pneumonia.

Milkha Singh continues to be stable on oxygen support. However, he is weak and we are trying to persuade him to increase his food intake, Fortis hospital in Mohali said in an update.

“Today, we have stepped him down from the ICU to a room which he is sharing with his wife Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh who was admitted earlier in the day with Covid pneumonia,” said the statement. “Both are being closely monitored.”

Kaur had earlier returned negative when all of Milkha’s family members were tested for the virus.

Milkha was on Monday admitted to the ICU after testing positive for the virus last Wednesday. He was diagnosed with “Covid pneumonia” on the same day of his admission.

He is suspected to have contracted the infection from household helps who had tested positive for the virus.