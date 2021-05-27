Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg), veteran Vikas Krishan (69kg) and debutant Varinder Singh (60kg) were among the Indian boxers who advanced to the semi-finals on Wednesday as the country assured itself of an unparalleled medal haul of 15 in the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Tokyo-bound Panghal secured a second successive medal after overcoming a stiff challenge from Mongolia’s Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in the last-eight stage, while Varinder defeated Filipino Jere Samuel Dela Cruz 5-0.

Vikas, who will also play the Olympics, then pulled off a hard-fought 4-1 triumph over Iran’s Moslem Maghsoudi Mal Amir as India surpassed its previous best medal haul of 13 that was achieved in the 2019 edition.

However, Tokyo-bound Ashish Kumar went down fighting against the World Championships and Asian Games medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan 2-3 in their last-eight clash.

Panghal, a World Championship silver medallist, won 3-2 in a high-octane contest in which he overcame a sluggish start and used his combination punches to telling effect in the last two rounds.

𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐒 🔥@Boxerpanghal ensures 1️⃣3️⃣th medal for 🇮🇳 as he defeats 🇲🇳's Kharkhuu E 3️⃣-2️⃣ in the QF of 2021 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships. With that 🇮🇳 boxers have equalled the last best medal tally in 2019 Asian Championships 🥊#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/UfgKzcqjly — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 26, 2021

After being somewhat bested in the opening three minutes, the top-seeded Army man’s trademark pace came to fore in the second round as he cleverly dodged his rival’s aggressive attempts at connecting. The Mongolian produced some fine body punches to unsettle Panghal but took quite a few hits on the counter-attack.

Panghal will square off against Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov. He had beaten Bibossinov in the 2019 world championship semi-final.

Vikas played his usual defensive game but was pushed quite hard by Amir, who gave the Indian a cut above his left eye.

Vikas has set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with top seed and defending champion Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan. Baturov is also the reigning Asian Games champion and a bronze-medallist from the world championships.

National champion Varinder scored on counter-attacks against the swift-moving Dela Cruz to secure a medal on debut at the event.

𝐌𝐀𝐉𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂 🤩#Varinder & @officialvkyadav defeated their opponents 5️⃣-0️⃣ & 4️⃣-1️⃣ respectively in the QF at the 2021 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships

This takes medal tally to 1️⃣5️⃣ which is 🇮🇳's highest medal tally ever in Asian Championships🥳#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/RMpdNkDFPB — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 26, 2021

On Tuesday night, Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet (91kg) and women boxers Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg), Jasmine (57kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) had beated their respective opponents to reach the semi-finals

With PTI Inputs