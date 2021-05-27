A part of Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid’s home stadium, that’s undergoing a facelift caught fire on Wednesday, the Marca reported.

A piece of insulation material caught fire during routine welding work as per the local fire department, reported The Mirror.

The fire led to smoke from the top of the stadium which was extinguished by the construction workers before the fire marshalls arrived at the scene.

The Santiago Bernabeu is being refurbished into a £600million venue that will have a fully retractable roof and a 360 degree video screen and is set to be completed ahead of the 2022-’32 season.

Real Madrid are currently playing their home games at their training base in Valdebebas at the Alfredo di Stephano stadium.

Watch the footage of the fire at Santiago Bernabeu stadium below:

🚨Incendio en las obras del Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.



🚒 Los bomberos ya están trabajando en la instalación.



A las 12 @elchiringuitotv en MEGA. pic.twitter.com/u2lv9d60Mb — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 26, 2021