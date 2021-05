Seasoned campaigner and former World Champion Tejaswini Sawant, topped the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section of the 50M Rifle Prone event, at the ongoing European Shooting Championship in Croatia.

Tejaswini, in her first MQS outing at the Championship, shot 622.7 to finish ahead of three other compatriots and six Iranians, lined up for the MQS section, where Shooters compete for official scores only and not medals.

The Maharashtra shooter will be representing India in the Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions event at the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics in July.

Among the three other Indians in fray, youngster Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was second best with a score of 620.3 after 60-shots. Sanjeev Rajput shot 619.7 while Anjum Moudgil shot 619.2.

Henrik Larsen of Norway shot the top score among Regulars and MQS combined, coming up with an effort of 628.8. The Prone event is no longer an Olympic event and as such was also held as an open event.

The 13-member Indian Olympic Pistol and Rifle squad are on a training and competition trip to Croatia, from where they will directly reach Tokyo for the games.