Field Watch Watch: Nadia Comaneci at Montreal 1976, Simone Biles at Rio 2016 – two gymnasts personifying genius A video by the Olympic channel puts Comaneci and Biles side by side, giving a sensational perspective of the two gymnasts' brilliance. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago AFP images Excellence, 40 years apart ft. @nadiacomaneci10 & @Simone_Biles. ⭐#ThrowbackThursday | #StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/7kQhIgTZMk— Olympics (@Olympics) May 27, 2021