Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has explained the reason why he doesn’t want to become the head coach of the national team, saying he can’t tolerate being disrespected by the players and fans.

Akram, one of the greatest fast bowlers the game has ever seen, captained Pakistan in 109 One-Day Internationals and also starred in the 1992 ODI World Cup victory for the Imran Khan-led team.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, the 54-year-old said that the demanding nature of the Pakistan coach job along with a few of his fears have played a role in him not applying.

Akram said that he is on good terms with the country’s top cricketers and they keep in touch with him on the phone and during the Pakistan Super League.

“When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that’s a lot of work. I don’t think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number,” said Akram.

“I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is as accountable as we hold him as a nation.”

Akram, the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, also said that Pakistan coaches are often criticised unnecessarily and he cannot deal with all that negativity.

“So I’m afraid of that as well, because I don’t tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming that. I love the people, their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are. I have never seen coaches of other countries get such treatment. Look at Ravi Shastri, the Indian teams win and lose but I never see him being disrespected. But that’s not the case with us. So that’s also a bit scary for me,” said Akram.