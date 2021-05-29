The Indian Premier League, suspended earlier as a new coronavirus wave hit India, will be finished in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday.

The world’s richest cricket tournament was half-finished when it was halted on May 4 after a number of players and team officials caught coronavirus despite being in bio-secure bubbles.

The board announced the decision to “complete the remaining matches of Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” according to a statement issued by the board’s Secretary Jay Shah.

The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

The Covid-19 cases in India have declined over the last few days but the country is still seeing more daily cases than any other country. And with the monsoon season in India from June-September, the BCCi has decided to host the remaining matches in UAE.

The BCCI SGM also authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that is scheduled to take place in India in October later this year.

