The French Open’s 2021 edition began on Sunday as the year’s second Grand Slam is back in its regular slot.

Serena Williams will be part of history again on Monday when she plays in the first scheduled French Open night-session match, while her fellow veteran Roger Federer also starts his bid to upset the odds at Roland Garros.

Here’s the schedule and order of play for day two action in Paris where few of the big guns enter the field.

Seeds denoted in [].

Court Philippe CHATRIER Starts (local time) 12h00

1 WS 1st rd Kaja JUVAN (SLO) vs Iga SWIATEK (POL)[8] followed by

2 MS 1st rd Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ) vs Daniil MEDVEDEV (RUS) [2] followed by

Not before 16h00

3 MS 1st rd Denis ISTOMIN (UZB) vs Roger FEDERER (SUI) [8] followed by

Not before 21h00

4 WS 1st rd Serena WILLIAMS (USA)[7] vs Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU)

Court Suzanne LENGLEN Starts (local time) 11h00

1 MS 1st rd Jannik SINNER (ITA) [18] vs Pierre-Hugues HERBERT (FRA) followed by

2 WS 1st rd Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) vs Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

3 WS 1st rd Sofia KENIN (USA)[4] vs Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)

4 MS 1st rd Jo-Wilfried TSONGA (FRA) vs Yoshihito NISHIOKA (JPN)

Court Simonne MATHIEU Starts (local time) 11h00

1 WS 1st rd Alizé CORNET (FRA) vs Harmony TAN (FRA) followed by

2 MS 1st rd Casper RUUD (NOR)[15] vs Benoit PAIRE (FRA)

3 MS 1st rd Marin CILIC (CRO) vs Arthur RINDERKNECH (FRA)

4 WS 1st rd Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [12] vs Marta KOSTYUK (UKR)

Court 4 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 MS 1st rd Francisco CERUNDOLO (ARG) vs Thiago MONTEIRO (BRA) followed by

2 WS 1st rd Hailey BAPTISTE (USA) vs Anna BLINKOVA (RUS)

3 MS 1st rd Sebastian KORDA (USA) vs Pedro MARTINEZ (ESP)

4 WS 1st rd Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP) vs Varvara GRACHEVA (RUS)

Court 5 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 MS 1st rd Maximilian MARTERER (GER) vs Filip KRAJINOVIC (SRB) followed by

2 MS 1st rd Tommy PAUL (USA) vs Christopher O’CONNELL (AUS)

3 WS 1st rd Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) vs Martina TREVISAN (ITA)

4 WS 1st rd Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE) vs Ivana JOROVIC (SRB)

Court 6 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 WS 1st rd Kiki BERTENS (NED) [16] vs Polona HERCOG (SLO) followed by

2 MS 1st rd Cameron NORRIE (GBR) vs Bjorn FRATANGELO (USA)

3 WS 1st rd Johanna KONTA (GBR) [19] vs Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU)

4 MS 1st rd Mathias BOURGUE (FRA) vs Dominik KOEPFER (GER)

Court 7 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 MS 1st rd Steve JOHNSON (USA) vs Frances TIAFOE (USA) followed by

2 WS 1st rd Storm SANDERS (AUS) vs Elise MERTENS (BEL)[14]

3 MS 1st rd Kamil MAJCHRZAK (POL) vs Arthur CAZAUX (FRA)

4 WS 1st rd Camila GIORGI (ITA) vs Petra MARTIC (CRO) [22]

Court 8 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 MS 1st rd Gianluca MAGER (ITA) vs John MILLMAN (AUS) followed by

2 MS 1st rd Jaume MUNAR (ESP) vs Jordan THOMPSON (AUS)

3 WS 1st rd Daria KASATKINA (RUS) vs Misaki DOI (JPN)

4 WS 1st rd Saisai ZHENG (CHN) vs Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)

Court 9 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 WS 1st rd Kaia KANEPI (EST) vs Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [20] followed by

2 WS 1st rd Heather WATSON (GBR) vs Zarina DIYAS (KAZ)

3 MS 1st rd Nikoloz BASILASHVILI (GEO) [28] vs Dusan LAJOVIC (SRB)

4 MS 1st rd Taylor FRITZ (USA)[30] vs Joao SOUSA (POR)

Court 12 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 WS 1st rd Madison BRENGLE (USA) vs Maria Camila OSORIO SERRANO (COL) followed by

2 MS 1st rd Radu ALBOT (MDA) vs Federico DELBONIS (ARG)

3 MS 1st rd Carlos ALCARAZ (ESP) vs Bernabe ZAPATA MIRALLES (ESP)

4 WS 1st rd Arantxa RUS (NED) vs Mihaela BUZARNESCU (ROU)

Court 13 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 WS 1st rd Rebecca PETERSON (SWE) vs Shelby ROGERS (USA) followed by

2 MS 1st rd Reilly OPELKA (USA)[32] vs Andrej MARTIN (SVK)

3 MS 1st rd Lloyd HARRIS (RSA) vs Lorenzo SONEGO (ITA) [26]

4 WS 1st rd Lin ZHU (CHN) vs Jessica PEGULA (USA)[28]

Court 14 Starts (local time) 11h00

1 MS 1st rd Sam QUERREY (USA) vs John ISNER (USA) [31] followed by

2 WS 1st rd Bianca ANDREESCU (CAN) [6] vs Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

3 WS 1st rd Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG) vs Belinda BENCIC (SUI) [10] followed by

Not before 17h00

4 MS 1st rd Lorenzo MUSETTI (ITA) vs David GOFFIN (BEL)[13