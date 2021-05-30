World No 2 Naomi Osaka let her racquet do the talking at the French Open on Sunday when she reached the second round with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig.

Former world No 1 Angelique Kerber was knocked out in the first round, going down 6-2, 6-4 to qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.

The 23-year-old Japanese star, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, has refused to carry out media obligations at the tournament, claiming news conferences are detrimental to her mental health. However, she did agree to a quick on-court television interview after Sunday’s win.

“For me, playing on clay is a work in progress,” said the reigning US and Australian Open champion on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Hopefully the more I play, the better I will become. It’s a beautiful court. I’ve only played two matches here, one before the roof and one now so hopefully I’ll keep it going.”

Osaka, who has never got past the third round in Paris, fired 39 winners but committed 35 unforced errors against her 63rd-ranked opponent.

Next up for the second seed is another Romanian player, Ana Bogdan.

In later matches, Fresh from her first career clay court title in Madrid, Belarusian third seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Croatian qualifier Ana Konjuh.

The 144th-ranked Konjuh was runner-up in Belgrade last week when she was forced to retire with an injury against Spain’s Paula Badosa. Former top 20 player Konjuh has undergone four surgeries on her right elbow in recent years, even falling out of the top 1,000 in 2019.

In a battle of former Grand Slam title winners, Victoria Azarenka, seeded 15, faces Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2009 champion in Paris.

This year’s French Open is being played just seven months after the delayed 2020 tournament.

In total, just over 5,000 spectators a day will be admitted at the Roland Garros site until June 8.

Results

First round

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x26) 6-2, 6-4

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-2, 6-4

Paula Badosa (ESP x33) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Danka Kovinic (MNE) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-3, 7-6 (10/8)

Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-1, 6-3

Naomi Osaka (JPN x2) bt Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

