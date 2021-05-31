Defending champion and top seed Amit Panghal (52kg) went down in a close final bout to finish with a silver medal at the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Shiva Thapa (64kg) also won silver after yet another defeat by fine margins. He went down 2-3 against Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig.

Sanjeet (91kg) is the third Indian in the final and his bout will take place a little later in the day.

Panghal was on the wrong side of a 2-3 scoreline against a familiar rival in 2016 Rio Olympics and world champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan. It was a rematch of the 2019 World Championship final which Zoirov had also won.

There was very little to choose between the two boxers in the end, with one judge even scoring 30-27 overall in favour of Panghal. But the final decision went in favour of Zoirov, who clinched his first gold medal at the event.

The contest lived up to the hype as the boxers engaged in a fast exchange of punches from the very first round. Zoirov claimed the opening round. But in the second round, Panghal raised his game by a notch, evading Zoirov’s range with his pace and landing his left straights precisely. Zoirov, on the other hand, struggled to connect.

The two went all out in the third round but it was Panghal who was more impressive with his body shots despite an injured eye.

The Indian shook his head at the announcement of decision, despite evidently having two better rounds than his opponent, as he finished second best against a boxer who’s likely to challenge him at Tokyo 2020 as well. A 3-2 decision in a bout is eligible for a review, should the losing contingent want to challenge the outcome. The Boxing Federation of India later confirmed that the second round has been contested by them through an official protest.

Details about review: The bout review system was introduced by AIBA in 2019. The team manager or the head coach of the losing boxer gets 15 minutes after the decision is announced to submit their protest and complete the paperwork for it in the next 30 minutes. Decisions with scores 5-0 or 4-1 are not reviewable under this system. Each team is allowed up to two failed reviews. “If the Technical Delegate determines, after consulting the Bout Review Jury, that the protest should be allowed to proceed, the bout will be reviewed by the Jury the Observer, the Referee Evaluator and the Judge Evaluator,” the AIBA had said. — via PTI

Later on, Thapa faced Asian Games silver medallist Chinzorig of Mongolia. There were five scores of 29-28 across the judges, but crucially three went against the Indian.

Thapa had secured a fifth successive medal at the prestigious event. His first at the event was a gold in 2013, followed by a bronze in 2015, a silver in 2017 and another bronze in 2019.

Thapa had defeated top seed and defending champion Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan 4-0 in the semi final.

Second seeded Sanjeet will fight against 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist and top seed Vassiliy Levit, who is chasing his fourth gold medal of the Asian Championships.

India had already assured themselves of a medal in all of the 10 women’s weight divisions, completing their campaign on Sunday with one gold, three silver and six bronze. Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched the solitary gold medal. Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) and Anupama (81+kg) secured silver.

Overall, the Indian contingent will finish their best-ever show at the Asian Championships by assuring 15 medals and bettered previous highest of 13 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) achieved during the 2019 edition.

Eight Indian pugilists – Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (64kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg) among women and Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) among men – have secured bronze medals with their semi-final finish.

The International Boxing Association, AIBA, has allocated $400,000 prize money for the on-going Championships. The gold medallists of men’s and women’s categories will be awarded with $10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners will take home $5,000 and $2,500 respectively.

(With PTI inputs)