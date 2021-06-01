Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Pooja Rani were the two Indian boxers to win gold medals as the Asian Championships came to a close in Dubai on Monday.

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal won silver as 15 Indian boxers finished with medals at the Asian Championships in Dubai.

Sanjeet stunned the top seed to clinch gold medal on Monday, while Pooja Rani won her division on Sunday as India finished with 15 medals overall.



With 15 medals in this edition, India surpassed its previous best-ever show at this Championship, achieved in 2019, when the country secured 13 medals in all, including two gold. This time too, the country finished with two gold medals.

Among those in the title bouts, Panghal, Mary Kom and Pooja are headed to Tokyo 2020.

You can watch the replays of all the seven finals featuring Indian boxers below.

