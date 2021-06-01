Ranji Trophy legend and former Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar was on Tuesday appointed coach the senior team for the upcoming domestic season replacing Ramesh Powar, who has taken charge of the Indian women’s team.

The decision to appoint him was taken by the Cricket Improvement Committee of the MCA comprising Jatin Paranjape (chairman), Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli.

The CIC zeroed in on the 46-year-old after interviewing eight other candidates, which included Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Wasim Jaffer, Sairaj Bahutule, Sulakshan Kulkarni, Pradeep Sunderram, Nandan Phadnis, Umesh Patwal and Vinod Raghvan.

Muzumdar, incidentally was pipped four months ago by former India off-spinner Powar, who guided Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season but only to leave after getting the India appointment.

A Mumbai stalwart, Muzumdar scored 11,167 runs in 171 first-class matches between 1993 and 2013.

A well-known commentator post-retirement, he has been a batting coach with the NCA, IPL team Rajasthan Royals and was also South Africa’s interim batting coach for the 2019-20 series against India.