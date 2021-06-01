The four Grand Slams on Tuesday responded to Naomi Osaka withdrawal from the French Open citing her mental health, offering her support and assuring that they will work alongside the players, the tours, the media and the tennis community to improve things.

The 23-year-old had announced on Monday that she is withdrawing from French Open after her decision to not attend mandatory press conferences to protect her mental health raised a stir.

“Mental health is a very challenging issue, which deserves our utmost attention. It is both complex and personal, as what affects one individual does not necessarily affect another. We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she is feeling and we empathise with the unique pressures tennis players may face,” the statement, published by Roland Garros on behalf of the organisers of the four Majors, said.

“Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status. Sport requires rules and regulations to ensure that no player has an unfair advantage over another,” it added.

Osaka, in her second statement, said she had suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and had a really hard time coping. She explained in her latest statement her thought process behind skipping media duties at Roland Garros.

