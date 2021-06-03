India’s Ankita Raina and her American partner Lauren Davis went down 4-6, 4-6 to 10th seeds Lucie Hradecka & Laura Siegemund in women’s doubles first round match at French Open on Wednesday.

Raina and Davis were broken seven times during the match and could never keep up with their opponents despite breaking them five times.

In men’s doubles, India’s Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis from Argentina crashed out of the French Open after suffering a narrow defeat against the Australian duo of Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur in the men’s doubles first round on Wednesday.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3 6-7 (13) 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes in Paris.

On Tuesday, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia on Tuesday had sailed into the men’s doubles second round where they will face American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Nicholas Monroe.

Bopanna is the final Indian in the fray at Rolland Garros and will hope to extend his stay into the weekend.