Staying for long periods in bio-secure environments during a raging Covid-19 pandemic has taken on a toll on his mental health, said West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

Russell is currently in the UAE to take part in the remainder of Pakistan Super League that was suspended in March following Covid-19 cases inside its bio-bubble.

“I think it’s taking a toll on me,” Russell told Geo News from Abu Dhabi where PSL is set to resume next week.

Russell, who also turns out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, added, “I can’t talk for any other player, or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff.

“But it’s definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can’t go out for a walk, you can’t go certain places, you can’t socialise, it’s different.”

The 33-year-old added also said he is grateful for being able to do his job.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not being ungrateful, I’m grateful that we’re still playing, we’re still doing our job. So it’s tough for us. But even though we prepared for it, it still takes a toll,” he added.

Russell, who will play for Quetta Galdiators in the PSL, was part of KKR in the last IPL that was suspended owing to the pandemic and is also likely to play again when the lucrative Indian league resumes in the UAE in September.

Russell said that he keeps himself busy with his exercise regimen even when confined to the hotel rooms.

“So for me, I like to have a bike or something in my room so that I can get my heart rate up. I would utilise the space that I have, go on the floor, do some of some push-ups. For some exercise, I use stuff in the room to just get something done.”

The PSL is scheduled to resume from Monday, with the final slated for June 24 in Abu Dhabi.