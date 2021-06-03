New Zealand opener Devon Conway etched his name in the history books on Thursday as he registered the highest Test score on debut against England, with his 200 off 347 helping the visitors finish with 378 batting first at Lord’s.
Conway’s score was also the seventh-highest overall on Test debut and he got to the landmark with an audacious six off the bowling of Mark Wood.
The 29-year-old left-hander hit 22 fours and a six in his sensational innings to put the Blackcaps in the strong position on day two of the first Test in the two-match series.
Here are reactions to Conway’s innings:
