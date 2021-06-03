New Zealand opener Devon Conway etched his name in the history books on Thursday as he registered the highest Test score on debut against England, with his 200 off 347 helping the visitors finish with 378 batting first at Lord’s.

Conway’s score was also the seventh-highest overall on Test debut and he got to the landmark with an audacious six off the bowling of Mark Wood.

The 29-year-old left-hander hit 22 fours and a six in his sensational innings to put the Blackcaps in the strong position on day two of the first Test in the two-match series.

Here are reactions to Conway’s innings:

Highest Test scores on debut against England

200*- DEVON CONWAY (NZ) 2021

176 - George Headley (WI) 1930

171 - Hamish Rutherford (NZ) 2013

165*- Charles Bannerman (Aus) 1877

164 - Archie Jackson (Aus) 1929

162 - Kepler Wessels (Aus) 1982

155 - Doug Walters (Aus) 1965#EngvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway has scored as many runs in his debut innings than Tom Blundell - the man he replaced - had scored in his previous eight innings combined. #ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 3, 2021

Well played Devon Conway. What a fantastic story of it being “never to late & never giving up”. Follow your dreams👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 3, 2021

Truly fairytale stuff. A double hundred on Test debut at the @HomeOfCricket, Lord’s. This man will definitely go a long long way.. Conway! #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/wRZuJf01mO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 3, 2021

Openers on Test debut to be the 10th wicket to fall in their debut innings

1949 - Cecilia Robinson

1982 - Kepler Wessels

2021 - DEVON CONWAY



@BLACKCAPS #ENGvNZ — Swamp (@sirswampthing) June 3, 2021

Highest scores on Test debut



Tip Foster - 287

Jacques Rudolph - 222*

Lawrence Rowe - 214

Matthew Sinclair - 214

Kyle Mayers - 210*

Brendon Kuruppu- 201*

Devon Conway - 200#ENGvNZ — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) June 3, 2021

7 - New Zealand's Devon Conway becomes the seventh batsman to score a double hundred on debut in men's Test cricket and only the second @BLACKCAPS player to do so; he is also the 9th overseas player to score a double ton at Lord's. Monumental. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/wKgTu4pUmn — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 3, 2021

200s on Test debut:



Foster 287, Eng v Aus, SCG, 1903

Rowe 214, WI v NZ, Kingston, 1972

Kuruppu 201*, SL v NZ, Colombo, 1987

M Sinclair 214, NZ v WI, Wellington, 1999

J Rudolf 222*, SA v Ban, Chattogram, 2003

Mayers 210*, WI v Ban, Chattogram, 2021

Conway 200, Lord's, 2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 3, 2021

Oh my word. What a way to bring up a double century, top edge and all. Absolutely brilliant innings from Conway. And offering good support to Wagner, too. #ENGvNZ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 3, 2021

200* for Devon Conway 🙌🙌



The first ever batsman to hit a double hundred at Lord's on Test debut.



Take a bow 👏#LoveLords | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/HaPj25HIZG — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 3, 2021

Wowww!! Devon Conway just the 2nd NZ player to score a double hundred on Test debut. That to with a six to get to 200 with the last man at the crease. And at Lords. Talk about a dream debut 👏👏👏 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 3, 2021

Must be doubly special for Devon Conway to bring up this amazing debut Test double-ton in the company of another passionate man, Neil Wagner, who left South Africa for New Zealand with nothing but one suitcase and a lot of hope to get a shot at international cricket #EngvNZ pic.twitter.com/vy0FHV0jmZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 3, 2021

As far as Test debuts go...



200 for Devon Conway at Lord’s 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nFuxvPkhgh — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) June 3, 2021

Two swag shots to reach landmarks on debut in the @HomeOfCricket#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/v4iNPQruUd — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway you classy fellow! Bravo man! Take a bow. 200 on Test debut. Wow. Huge congratulations. A debut that won’t be forgotten. #ENGvNZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 3, 2021

That will surely go down as one of the greatest innings in tests by an opener on debut and that too at the home of cricket.Absolutely top class innings from Conway.He will face a massive challenge from Ishant and Ashwin in WTC finals. — Prasanna (@prasannalara) June 3, 2021

Couldn't carry his bat, but carried the team. Take a bow Devon! #ENGvNZ — Manya (@CSKian716) June 3, 2021

And you thought Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six on India debut would be the most audacious shot you'd see in international cricket this year.#ENGvNZ #DevonConway — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway is first batsman in Test history to reach 200 with a six on debut. And only third New Zealanders, after Mathew Sinclair & Brendon McCullum, to reach 200 in Tests with a maximum. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2021

Dev run out while batting like God pic.twitter.com/BscPDFhJAp — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 3, 2021

A standing ovation for a remarkable double hundred from Devon Conway, he worked hard for years, moving to New Zealand from South Africa then 4 years later at the home of cricket, he has scored 200 runs from 347 balls including 22 fours and 1 sixes. Fantastic Conway. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/E6EhurxREv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway ends his first innings as a Test batsman with 200 runs to his name, the most by a visiting opener in England since Graeme Smith's 259 (370) back in 2003. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/1vme4vB21j — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 3, 2021

So NZ’s Devon Conway creates a slice of history.: well almost.. scores a double century and is last man out, run out. Would have been the first to score a double and carry his bat through an innings in his first test! Still pretty phenomenal achievement. 👍👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 3, 2021

Scores a double hundred on debut @HomeOfCricket and gets there with a six! Legendary #devonconway — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) June 3, 2021

Test double centuries for New Zealand in England:



Martin Donnelly, Lord's, 1949

Kirsty Bond, Scarborough, 1996

Devon Conway, Lord's, 2021#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ARSU0GzCMt — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) June 3, 2021

100+ scores on debut Test match against England (in Eng)

200 - DEVON CONWAY (NZ) 2021 @ Lord's

131 - Sourav Ganguly (Ind) 1996 @ Lord's

112 - Abbas Ali Baig (Ind) 1959 @ Manchester

107 - Harry Graham (Aus) 1893 @ Lord's

103 - Dirk Wellham (Aus) 1981 @ The Oval#EngvNZ#EngvsNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 3, 2021