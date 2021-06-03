Football World Cup qualifiers, India vs Qatar live updates: Chhetri starts in experienced line-up
Updates from the World Cup qualifiers match between India and Qatar in Doha.
Live updates
10:05 pm: Bangladesh and Afghanistan have drawn their game which is a great result for India who can now leapfrog Afghanistan into third place with a win. But against Qatar that will be easier said than done
Group E as it stands
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|PTS
|QATAR
|6
|5
|1
|0
|16
|1
|15
|16
|OMAN
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|4
|7
|12
|AFG
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|5
|INDIA
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|BAN
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|14
|-11
|2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers match between India and Qatar in Doha.
After a couple of international friendlies, it’s back to serious competition for the Indian men’s senior national football team.
Though all but out of reckoning for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, India are still in with a chance to make the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China.
India are scheduled to play Asian champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Glan Martins, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Bipin Singh, Pritam Kotal, Suresh Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan