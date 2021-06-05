With his straight-sets win at Roland Garros on Saturday in the third round, the king of clay added another jewel to his crown. Rafael Nadal’s 103rd win at the French Open, where he has a record 13 titles, put him on top of the list of most men’s singles match victories at a single Grand Slam.
Roger Federer held the record previously, with 102 wins atthe Australian Open and 101 at Wimbledon. It was at Wimbledon 2019 that Federer reached a 100 wins and beat Nadal in the semi-final for win No 101 to eclipse Jimmy Connors’ earlier record at US Open. Federer then went up to 102 at Australian Open in 2020. The 39-year-old has six titles in Melbourne and eight in London.
Nadal now has an incredible 103-2 record at Roland Garros and another championship will give him the sole lead in the men’s Grand Slam race. He is currently tied with Federer on 20 Majors each.
The world No 3 reached the fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday with his third win of 2021 over Britain’s Cameron Norrie.
Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight.
Most wins at a single Grand Slam by men
|Player
|Wins
|Major
|Rafael Nadal
|103
|Roland Garros
|Roger Federer
|102
|Australian Open
|Roger Federer
|101
|Wimbledon
|Jimmy Connors
|98
|US Open
|Roger Federer
|89
|US Open
Rafael Nadal’s record at French Open (most recent last)
W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W
Nadal already has the record for most singles titles won by a man at a particular Major, with his 13 at French Open.
Win-Loss at Majors for the top 5 men
|Player
|Career Titles
|Career Win/Loss
|Rafael Nadal
|20
|286-40
|Roger Federer
|20
|362-59
|Novak Djokovic
|18
|303-45
|Pete Sampras
|14
|203-38
|Bjorn Borg
|11
|141-17
Most round of 16 ATP appearances at Majors
|Player
|No of R16 Appearances at Majors
|Roger Federer
|67
|Novak Djokovic
|54
|Rafael Nadal
|50
In women’s singles, Martina Navratilova has won 120 matches at Wimbledon for the all-time record, while Serena Williams (106 at US Open) and Chris Evert (101 at US Open) are the other centurions.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.