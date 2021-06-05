With his straight-sets win at Roland Garros on Saturday in the third round, the king of clay added another jewel to his crown. Rafael Nadal’s 103rd win at the French Open, where he has a record 13 titles, put him on top of the list of most men’s singles match victories at a single Grand Slam.

Roger Federer held the record previously, with 102 wins atthe Australian Open and 101 at Wimbledon. It was at Wimbledon 2019 that Federer reached a 100 wins and beat Nadal in the semi-final for win No 101 to eclipse Jimmy Connors’ earlier record at US Open. Federer then went up to 102 at Australian Open in 2020. The 39-year-old has six titles in Melbourne and eight in London.

Nadal now has an incredible 103-2 record at Roland Garros and another championship will give him the sole lead in the men’s Grand Slam race. He is currently tied with Federer on 20 Majors each.

The world No 3 reached the fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday with his third win of 2021 over Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight.

Most wins at a single Grand Slam by men

Player Wins Major
Rafael Nadal 103 Roland Garros
Roger Federer  102 Australian Open
Roger Federer  101 Wimbledon
Jimmy Connors 98 US Open
Roger Federer  89 US Open

Rafael Nadal’s record at French Open (most recent last)

W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W

Nadal already has the record for most singles titles won by a man at a particular Major, with his 13 at French Open.

Win-Loss at Majors for the top 5 men

Player Career Titles Career Win/Loss
Rafael Nadal 20 286-40
Roger Federer 20 362-59
Novak Djokovic 18 303-45
Pete Sampras 14 203-38
Bjorn Borg 11 141-17

Most round of 16 ATP appearances at Majors

Player  No of R16 Appearances at Majors
Roger Federer  67
Novak Djokovic  54
 Rafael Nadal  50

In women’s singles, Martina Navratilova has won 120 matches at Wimbledon for the all-time record, while Serena Williams (106 at US Open) and Chris Evert (101 at US Open) are the other centurions.