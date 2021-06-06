Second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia made the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday while Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last-eight stage for the second year running.

The two will clash for a place in the semi-finals.

Alexander Zverev also progressed Open quarter-finals for the third time in four years on Sunday with a crushing 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Medvedev, who had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year, defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in his last 16 tie. Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist in 2020, eased past Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

Tsitsipas, 22, has reached the semi-finals at the past two majors, and was beaten in a thrilling five-setter by Novak Djokovic at last year’s Roland Garros.

He has won a tour-leading 37 matches this season, including 20 on clay.

Sixth seed Zverev will face world number 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain for a place in the last four.

Zverev has won his past nine sets at Roland Garros after recovering from two sets down against qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round. He is the second German man in the Open era to reach three quarter-finals in Paris after Boris Becker (1986-87, 1989 and 1991).

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina in four sets to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

A day after his 22nd birthday, the world number 46 triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Results

Alexander Zverev (GER x6) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Cristian Garin (CHI x22) 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

With AFP Inputs