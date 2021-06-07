Fifa World Cup qualifiers, India vs Bangladesh live: Sunil Chhetri gives India the lead
Updates from the Fifa World Cup qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India in Doha.
Live updates
79’ Bangladesh 0-1 India
GOOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL! SUNIL CHHETRI! What a header from the Indian captain. Ashique’s deep cross finds the Indian captain free at the far post who squeezes his header quite brilliantly from a tight angle. Great finish.
73’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
Another set-piece, another chance! This time it’s Subhasish Bose who is totally unmarked inside the box but his glancing header is wide.
63’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
WHAT A CHANCE! A brilliant delivery from the free-kick by Brandon but Chhetri who is free inside the box heads it wide.
60’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
Stimac has thrown on Liston Colaco for Manvir Singh. That’s three changes already by the Croatian but India still struggling to create chances
46’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
Second half begins. Ashique Kuruniyan has come on for Bipin Singh
HT: Bangladesh 0-0 India
India with 74% ball possession but that hasn’t translated to threat on the Bangladesh goal.
35’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
CLEARED OFF THE LINE! India almost take the lead from a corner. Chinglensana Singh’s effort is cleared off the line and onto the bar. India are getting close in Doha.
29’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
CONTROVERSY! Chhetri is nudged down inside the box but the referee penalises Chhetri for a handball. Igor Stimac cannot believe it
15’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
CHANCE! Brandon brilliantly finds Manvir with a through ball but Manvir’s touch takes him slightly wide and his cross is poor. Good opening for India that.
9’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
Danger for India as Bangladesh’s long throw-in is flicked into the dangerous area. Luckily no Bangladesh player present to profit.
6’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
It’s been a midfield battle so far. Bangladesh closing down India very quickly and it has forced a few mistakes out of them. Good start to the match
2’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
First yellow card inside two minutes. A rash challenge from Rakib and he is in the book. Bangladesh need to be careful.
1’ Bangladesh 0-0 India
KICK OFF! India get the game underway in their changed white strip
7:20 pm: Adil Khan at the death for India vs Bangladesh in 2019
The Blue Tigers will hope they won’t be needing any late rescue acts this time around.
7:15 pm: Can India continue their dominance over Bangladesh?
Bangladesh vs India head-to-head
|Matches Played
|Bangladesh Wins
|Draws
|India wins
|Overall
|29
|2
|12
|15
|In World Cup Qualifiers
|3
|0
|1
|2
7:10pm: Can India climb up the table?
Group E as it stands
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Qatar
|7
|6
|1
|0
|17
|1
|+16
|19
|2
|Oman
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|4
|+7
|12
|3
|Afghanistan
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|12
|−9
|5
|4
|India
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|6
|−3
|3
|5
|Bangladesh
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|14
|−11
|2
Here’s the pre-match press conference:
India’s playing XI: Brandon Fernandes comes into the team as coach Igor Stimac puts out an attacking looking line-up.
Gurpreet Singh, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Suresh Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers (and more relevantly for India, the bid to qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup). Kick-off is at 7.30 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri and Co look to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat against Qatar.
Bangladesh vs India, World Cup qualifiers preview: A must-win match for Sunil Chhetri and Co
