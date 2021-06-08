Sunil Chhetri scored his 74th international goal in Indian football team’s 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the Fifa World Cup qualifier on Monday to end India’s eleven-match winless streak and lift some pressure on coach Igor Stimac.
Once again when it seemed that India would struggle to find a route to a victory, Chhetri had the answers. On a personal level, the goals also ended a four-match spell without a goal in national team colours.
For the Indian captain the emotions after the game were more about relief than joy, but for the fans, it was a moment to rejoice after a long time as the team returned to winning ways.
There were many impressive performers for India on the night, but it belonged to Chhetri, the man who made all the difference for India again. Here are some best reactions to the Indian captain’s brace and the team’s win.
