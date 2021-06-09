India captain Virat Kohli retained his fifth spot while teammates Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were joint sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

New Zealand’s double centurion Test debutant Devon Conway entered the Test batting rankings at 77th position in the list headed by his captain Kane Williamson on 895 rating points.

Conway hit 200 off 347 in New Zealand’s first innings in the drawn first Test against England at Lord’s.

Kohli, who will lead India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and the five-match Test series against England, has 814 points behind England skipper Joe Root (836).

Pant and Rohit, who gained one spot, have 747 rating points each.

In the Test bowling rankings, senior India spinner R Ashwin continued to occupy the second place (850 rating points), behind Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins (908 points).

Ashwin is the lone Indian in the top-10.

West Indies’ Jason Holder retained his top position in the Test all-rounder rankings with 423 rating points. India’s Ravindra Jadeja (386 points) and Ashwin (353) are second and fourth respectively.