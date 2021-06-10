Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer, reported PTI.
He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. He contracted Covid-19 in May 2020 but had recovered from the ailment.
Dingko won the Asian Games gold in 1998 and was bestowed the Arjuna award the same year. In Bangkok he ended a long wait for Indian boxing as he became the first Indian since heavyweight Kaur Singh won the gold medal in the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games. He had become the fourth overall to achieve the feat after Padam Bahadur Mall, who won India’s first games gold in the 1962 Jakarta Games, Hawa Singh — the 1966 and 1970 Bangkok winner — before Kaur Singh in 1982. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport.
Dingko, who was employed with Navy, had taken to coaching after hanging up his gloves.
Tributes poured in from all quarters as India mourned one of its greatest ever boxers.
(With PTI inputs)
