Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer, reported PTI.

He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. He contracted Covid-19 in May 2020 but had recovered from the ailment.

Dingko won the Asian Games gold in 1998 and was bestowed the Arjuna award the same year. In Bangkok he ended a long wait for Indian boxing as he became the first Indian since heavyweight Kaur Singh won the gold medal in the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games. He had become the fourth overall to achieve the feat after Padam Bahadur Mall, who won India’s first games gold in the 1962 Jakarta Games, Hawa Singh — the 1966 and 1970 Bangkok winner — before Kaur Singh in 1982. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport.

Dingko, who was employed with Navy, had taken to coaching after hanging up his gloves.

Tributes poured in from all quarters as India mourned one of its greatest ever boxers.

My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning 🙏🏽 #dinkosingh — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2021

You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP #DingkoSingh pic.twitter.com/vSbVfJG2vP — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 10, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko🙏 pic.twitter.com/MCcuMbZOHM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2021

Very sad to hear of Dingko Singh's demise. His 1998 Asian Games gold inspired many to pick up boxing gloves, including Mary Kom & Sarita Devi. Had the honour of meeting him a few times in 2015-16 when I was doing my Sarita Devi book. Big loss no doubt. pic.twitter.com/6VlufZfAEO — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) June 10, 2021

We lost the great Dingko Singh to cancer. He was one of our finest boxers, getting India a gold at the Bangkok Asian Games. He was also an inspiration for Mary Kom, who took up boxing in his footsteps.

Thoughts with family, and gratitude to Gautam Gambhir who really helped out! pic.twitter.com/qO3MDotgLo — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 10, 2021

from a little over a year ago, #DingkoSingh was fighting the good fight. terribly sad day, he really was an absolute phenomenon, a luminous talent you couldn't take your eyes off when he was in the ring. just 42... https://t.co/XByPaxNmiv — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 10, 2021

Really sad news of the passing away of Dingko Singh,1998 Asian Games Boxing Gold medallist. Just 42 years old. Too soon. A real superstar. Got to know him well when he coached Sarita Devi. His commitment to boxing was special. Go well my friend. You will always be remembered 🙏 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 10, 2021

Dingko Singh was not only one of India's finest boxers but a sensation who put boxing on the sports map of the country. Saddened at the untimely death of the legend. My deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/RJRIj9KDLQ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 10, 2021

Champion #DingkoSingh is no more. He was struggling with liver cancer since long time. Pray to his Soul & strength to family. Reality of Life 🙏

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/cTfG9KFmiD — TEAM SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) June 10, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of one of India’s finest boxers, Ngangom Dingko Singh. He inspired a generation of Indian boxers and his contribution to the sport won’t be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and everyone mourning his loss. — JSW Sports (@jswsports) June 10, 2021

RIP Dingko Singh. You will always be remembered for the glory you brought our country in the ring.

Deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🏽#Boxer #AsianGamesGoldMedalist pic.twitter.com/Ot1Ng0J0pU — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 10, 2021

Former India boxer Dingko Singh passes away aged 42

Dingko, who ended India’s 16-year wait for an Asian Games boxing victory in the bantamweight division in Bangkok, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017. pic.twitter.com/iQR2aqrBcT — Sanjay Jha (@SanjayJha) June 10, 2021

Pained at the demise of a legendary boxer of the country , an icon from NE , Asian Games Gold medallist Dingko Singh, after a prolonged battle with cancer today morning. His story will continue to inspire generations. RIP Champ. We will miss you. @KirenRijiju @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/CMHyEPLuoe — Geetartha Darshan (@geetarthabarua) June 10, 2021

RIP Dingko Singh 🙏🏻 respect for all you achieved pic.twitter.com/uxcDM55tZs — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) June 10, 2021

Boxer N. Dingko Singh, 42, who won the gold medal in 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, passed away today. Hailing from Manipur, he later joined the Indian Navy. A Padma Shri awardee.

Dingko Singh was battling cancer for some time. — Shantanu Nandan Sharma (@shantanunandan2) June 10, 2021

(With PTI inputs)