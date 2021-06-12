Novak Djokovic handed 13-time champion Rafael Nadal only his third defeat in 16 years and 108 matches at the French Open on Friday to reach his sixth Roland Garros final after an epic showdown that even beat the Covid-19 curfew that was in place in Paris.

In their 58th career clash, Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 and stays on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice.

Watch: ‘Best match I was ever a part of at Roland Garros’ – Djokovic after epic win against Nadal



French Open semi-final as it happened: Novak Djokovic ends Rafael Nadal’s reign at Roland Garros



Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris who had also beaten Nadal at the 2015 tournament, will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final in what will be his 29th championship match at the Slams.

Tsitsipas had earlier become the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Here are some of the best reactions to Djokovic’s epic win and a match for the ages in an already epic rivalry:

#RolandGarros



🎾🎾🎾



On Friday night in Paris, two all-time greats produced one of the all-time great tennis matches.



And a win for the ages for @DjokerNole!🤩🔥https://t.co/HmPAdqJQMj pic.twitter.com/DZBg2Wecud — The Field (@thefield_in) June 12, 2021

You know you witnessed something legendary when the legends themselves are talking about it pic.twitter.com/5YFfpoaGmh — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) June 11, 2021

Which way to the bar ➡️📍 — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 11, 2021

The greatest match ever played... https://t.co/yLN0RsmPiW — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 11, 2021

One of the very best matches I’ve seen. Well done to Novak and Rafa. Brilliant tennis.



Massive props to Nole after digging himself out of a 0/5 hole in that 1st set.



Djokovic vs Tsitsipas for the 2021 RG title 💪 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 11, 2021

Headline suggestion to any editors on deadline:



DO YOU BELIEVE IN LIFE AFTER FIVE-LOVE?



Cher Shocked as Djokovic Comeback Proves Strong Enough to Turn Back Nadal — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 11, 2021

Phenomenal performance from @DjokerNole . Showing us why he is no.1 What a match from 2 of the greats of the game. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) June 11, 2021

There Is No Doubt Djokovic

Is a major Machine...

Rafa Takes Your ❤️ — Cher (@cher) June 11, 2021

Tennis doesn’t get any better than this #FrenchOpen #NadalVsDjokovic — Neal Skupski (@nealskupski) June 11, 2021

Djokovic takes down Nadal in the French Open semis 👀



Joker is the first player in history to knock off the King of Clay in the Paris semi-final#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/dxrPBSkaCP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2021

The possibility of a golden slam is still alive



Imagine if that happened! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) June 11, 2021

There’s been an element of inhumanity to these lockdowns and curfews



The fact that they allowed fans to stay and enrich this whole moment is a big deal that I’m grateful for — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) June 11, 2021

Pleasure to watch this matchup. Unreal effort/execution from Novak. He was the better player on the day. What a match … — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2021

Not sure if I have just watched the most extraordinary tennis match in my privileged career! @DjokerNole ending the reign of the greatest on clay - Rafael Nadal @Vijay_Amritraj I missed you in commentary! — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 11, 2021

Djokovic dropped only two games after this.



Clutch. pic.twitter.com/ZxHsiv00Si — Yousef (@ymanna3) June 11, 2021

I love Federer but Djokovic has a lifetime winning record against BOTH Roger and Rafa and just beat Nadal in Paris! seems like #GOAT material to me 🐐



(now just seal the deal Novak and win #19) — Lachlan McLean (@LachTalk) June 11, 2021

Thoroughly deserved win for Djokovic. If anyone deserved another shot at this title it was the second best clay courter this generation, who's been roadblocked non stop by Nadal. And Rafa fans can take solace in knowing Nadal's clay legacy is infinitely bigger than this one match — Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) June 11, 2021

Players who defeated Rafael Nadal at #RolandGarros

2009 (R4) - Robin Soderling 6-2 6-7 6-4 7-6

2015 (QF) - Novak Djokovic 7-5 6-3 6-1

2021 (SF) - Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-6 6-2



Also a WO in 2016 (R3) to Marcel Granollers



Nadal's record at #FrenchOpen is 105-3 (win% 97.00) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 12, 2021

Novak Djokovic is the first man ever to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros after losing the first set. — Yousef (@ymanna3) June 11, 2021

To this point, it’s one of the best matches I’ve ever seen — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2021

Tennis is the winner!!!! — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) June 11, 2021

Tremendo partido 👏👏👏

No se puede creer lo que jugaron! Gracias @DjokerNole @RafaelNadal.

Sueño con volver a encontrarlos 🔨 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) June 11, 2021

on sunday, Djokovic will have the chance to do something even nadal & federer haven't managed yet. if he wins, he will have at least 2 titles at each of the slams. nadal & federer have one title so far at the Australian & French open respectively! #RolandGarros — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 12, 2021

Most Grand Slam men's singles finals (all-time)



🇨🇭 Federer - 31

🇷🇸 Djokovic - 29

🇪🇸 Nadal - 28#RolandGarros — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 11, 2021

Arguably the tweet of the night came from the man who took a set in the previous round from Nadal, Diego Schwartzman, who said: “Do we tennis players play the same sport as the two of them?”

Los tenistas jugamos al mismo deporte que ellos dos? 😂🎾 — diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) June 11, 2021

(With AFP inputs)