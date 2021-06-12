French Open 2021 women’s final live: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova
Two of the most unlikely Grand Slam finalists of the modern era meet in the French Open title match at the conclusion of a shock-heavy tournament.
Live updates
Almost time: Another hot day in Paris so the ball should fly around a bit. Pavlyuchenkova will enjoy the conditions. Krejcikova will rely on her variations to do the trick.
World number 32 Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage for the first time at the 52nd attempt, 10 years after making a first Slam quarter-final in Paris.
If she wins, Pavlyuchenkova, who will be 30 in three weeks’ time, will be the third oldest first time Slam champion.
Krejcikova, ranked one place lower, has long been labelled a doubles specialist and this is just her fifth appearance in a main draw singles at the Slams, having never previously got beyond the last 16.
Paths to the final
Krejcikova
1st rd: bt Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x32) 6-2, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-3, 6-2
4th rd: bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-2, 6-0
QF: bt Coco Gauff (USA x24) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
SF: bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x17) 7-5, 4-6, 9-7
Pavlyuchenkova
1st rd: bt Christina McHale (USA) 6-4, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0
4th rd: bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x15) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x21) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 9-7
SF: bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5, 6-3