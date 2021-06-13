Euro 2020 was still reeling on Sunday after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed and had to be revived by medics on the pitch during his country’s defeat to Finland.

Eriksen was “awake and undergoing further tests” after he received CPR as his distraught teammates formed a circle around him to shield the stricken player from the view of 16,000 stunned spectators in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on Saturday.

The Group B game – just the third of the month-long tournament which kicked off a year behind schedule on Friday – was halted just before half-time with the score goalless and suspended for nearly two hours before restarting.

The Finns won 1-0 thanks to a Joel Pohjanpalo header in their first ever appearance in the European Championship but Eriksen’s plight overshadowed the match.

“We’ve been in contact with him, and the players have spoken to Christian. That’s the great news. He’s doing fine, and they are playing the game for him,” DBU director Peter Moeller told Danish media.

Denmark’s team doctor Martin Boesen described how his team saved Eriksen’s life.

“When I get to him, he’s on his side. He is breathing and I can see pulse but suddenly that changes, and as everyone saw we started giving him CPR,” he told a press conference.

“The help came really, really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff, and with their cooperation we did what we had to do. We managed to get Christan back.”

Messages of support poured in for Eriksen and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, his teammate at Inter Milan, shouted “Chris, Chris, stay strong – I love you” into a pitchside camera during the celebration for his opening goal in the 3-0 defeat of Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Here are some reactions to the incident:

Please God — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) June 12, 2021

Sport is such a powerful tool.

Those images of Finland players and staff clapping and giving the danish team a standing ovation when they entered the stadium despite the Nordic Scandinavian rivalry is why #football is special ♥️

More than just a game#footballfamily #EURO2020 — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) June 12, 2021

Christian Eriksen had a Facetime call with his teammates from the hospital and asked them to play the game tonight, as “he feels better now”, @sportstudio just reported. 🇩🇰❤️ #prayforEriksen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021

Stay strong, Eriksen 🙏 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 12, 2021

Denmark's players had to form a protective ring around their teammate. A distraught wife was broadcast to the world. TV broadcasters and cameramen are capable of blocking footage of pitch invaders, but not this? Sorry, that is not ok. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) June 12, 2021

Good on the Danish players for creating a wall around Christian Eriksen, blocking this terrible view from the cameras.



Prayers up for Eriksen, scary scenes. #EURO2020 — herculez gomez (@herculezg) June 12, 2021

Denmark lost a game of football on Saturday, but the way they stuck together and supported their teammate Christian Eriksen in an emergency will never be forgotten 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dpVn34qNJu — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2021

Chris. I’m sending all my love to you and your family. Stay strong mate. 💙💙 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 12, 2021

So pleased to hear Christian Eriksen appears to be recovering from yesterday’s shocking incident. Puts everything into perspective.🇩🇰🙏🏼 #EUROS2020 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) June 13, 2021

In 25 years of doing this job, that was the most difficult, distressing and emotional broadcast I’ve ever been involved with. Thanks to @cesc4official @AlexScott @MicahRichards for your professionalism, warmth and empathy. Get well soon, Christian Eriksen. 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 12, 2021

Denmark and Finland fans came together to chant Christian Eriksen's name after the midfielder was taken to hospital during their Euro 2020 opener 🇩🇰🇫🇮❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2Vm6o3BWx — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 12, 2021

The football community reacted after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. pic.twitter.com/rYjBiOv0he — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2021

We're thinking of Christian Eriksen, his family and @DBUfodbold tonight.



Wishing you all the best in your recovery, Christian ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJzU1lkOYC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 12, 2021

Keeping Christian Eriksen in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 12, 2021

Toda nuestra fuerza y apoyo, @ChrisEriksen8. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 12, 2021

All at the Premier League send our thoughts to Christian Eriksen and his family 🙏 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 12, 2021

Get well soon, Christian. The whole Spurs family is with you. 🤍 https://t.co/Rmwd4Wq8R6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

#Euro2020#DEN players walked out on to the pitch in Copenhagen to applause from their #FIN counterparts. Mutual appreciation to the crowd as well.



📹 Uefapic.twitter.com/7NJHuWeNJj — The Field (@thefield_in) June 12, 2021

"I shed a few tears because I was thinking about his family"



"I spend more time with him than I do my own family"



Romelu Lukaku was only thinking about Christian Eriksen and his family on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1gKtWz1Pky — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 13, 2021

Christian Eriksen is loved by the German soccer team pic.twitter.com/BV66N54s3d — Ivo Sesnic (@IvoSesnic1) June 12, 2021

We, including myself, have often complained about Anthony Taylor’s footballing decisions, but today he made a life decision that may have been pivotal to Christian Eriksen’s life. He was so quick & forceful in blowing the whistle and calling over the medics.



Massive respect 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZXlztplLR6 — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) June 12, 2021

Of all the split-second decisions Anthony Taylor has made in his life as a referee, tonight’s reaction was the most vital. Respect to Taylor for quickly realising the enormity of the situation in Copenhagen and getting medics on to assist Christian Eriksen. Medics also superb 🙌 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 12, 2021

What an emotional roller-coaster this day has been. Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his loved ones during these difficult times. Football is so insignificant when something like this happens. Life is precious. Take care of each other❤️ — Tim Sparv (@TimSparv) June 12, 2021

Christian Eriksen’s Inter teammates, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, each dedicated their goals to Eriksen today 💙 pic.twitter.com/HgrBEvrPql — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 12, 2021

Inputs from AFP