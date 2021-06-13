Field Watch Watch: ‘Please play normal cricket’ – Nasser Hussain slams England batting after another collapse Former captain Nasser Hussain slams English cricket for ‘trying to reinvent the wheel’ in terms of Test batting. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Nasser Hussain file image | Andrew Boyers / Reuters 💬 "They are acting like 'everyone else that has played in the history of the game are wrong, and we are right'." 💬@NasserCricket not happy after watching England suffer another batting collapse on day three of the second Test against New Zealand.#ENGvNZ 🏴🇳🇿— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nasser Hussain cricket england cricket team England vs New Zealand Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments