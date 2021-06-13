French Open 2021 men’s singles final live: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
World number one Djokovic takes on Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title with tennis history on the line.
Live updates
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 2-2
Another easy hold for Djokovic. His first serve percentage is very high and that is always a good thing. Pressure right back on Tsitsipas.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 1-2
Better rhythm in this serving game for Tsitsipas and some solid ball-striking from the back of the court too. He closed it out with an ace.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 1-1
A tight game for Tsitsipas but Djokovic, on the other hand, breezes through. An easy hold to love.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 0-1
Tsitsipas started off nervously with a double fault but then settled in quickly. Djokovic, however, made it 40-40 with a lovely backhand down the line and then worked his way to an advantage. But Tsitsipas came up with his own backhand down the line to get it back to deuce. Brilliant defence got Djokovic another breakpoint but Tsitsipas saved it with an unreturnable serve before finally clinching the game. Two breakpoints saved by the Greek in the game. But he holds serve and that is important.
Tsitsipas to start the proceedings. Here we go!!!
Warming up: Four of their seven meetings that have gone the distance. Will we get more of the same today?
The players are taking the court. We are all set for what should be a fabulous final. One grizzled, all conquering champion against a young star who is getting better with every passing year.
Beating Nadal and then...
The semi-final epic against Nadal would have taken a lot out of Djokovic. Those who have beaten Nadal at Roland Garros in the past haven’t gone on to win the title. Djokovic beat Nadal in the 2015 quarter-finals but went on to lose to Stan Wawrinka in the final. And Robin Soderling, who defeated Nadal in 2009, also lost in the final to Roger Federer.
Stat alert: At 22 years 305 days, Tsitsipas is one win away from becoming the youngest Grand Slam singles men’s champion since Juan Martin del Potro (20 years, 355 days) won the 2009 US Open, and the youngest Roland Garros men’s champion since Nadal (20 years, 5 days) won the title here in 2008. Does he have enough left in his tank?
Novak Djokovic can become the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final today.
Victory for the Serb will take him alongside Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to capture the four majors more than once.
It’s an achievement that has proved even beyond the capabilities of Nadal and Roger Federer.
It is so rare an accomplishment that it hasn’t happened since 1969 when Laver completed his second calendar Grand Slam.
Djokovic can pocket a 19th Slam with victory and move just one behind the record of 20 jointly held by Nadal and Federer.
Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 5-2
2018 Toronto Hard R16 Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
2019 Madrid Clay F Djokovic 6-3, 6-4
2019 Shanghai Hard QF Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
2019 Paris Hard QF Djokovic 6-1, 6-2
2020 Dubai Hard F Djokovic 6-3, 6-4
2020 French Open Clay SF Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1
2021 Rome Clay QF Djokovic 4-6, 7-5, 7-5
Paths to the final:
Djokovic
1st rd: bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1
4th rd: bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 - retired
QF: bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x9) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5
SF: bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Tsitsipas
1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt John Isner (USA x31) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
4th rd: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
QF: bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5
SF: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3