Barbora Krejcikova becomes the first woman to sweep the singles and doubles events at a Grand Slam since Serena Williams in 2016.
Krejcikova and her long-time partner Siniakova beat Mattek-Sands/Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles final.
Also read: Barbora Krejcikova’s unexpected yet extraordinarily composed title run
The triumph made it three titles for Krejcikova and Siniakova at Roland Garros, including girls’ doubles in 2013 and women’s doubles in 2018.
Krejcikova is also the first woman to win the Roland Garros women’s singles and doubles title in the same year since Mary Pierce in 2000.
As a result of winning the doubles crown, she has also reclaimed the doubles world no 1 spot.
More to follow...
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.