Novak Djokovic scripted history when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
The world No 1 became the first man in 52 years to win all four Majors twice. The 34-year-old is the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Slams on multiple occasions and just the third in history.
This was his 19th Grand Slam title and he is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The Serb won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in four hours and 11 minutes over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.
It was a second French Open crown for Djokovic after his 2016 victory and adds to his nine Australian Opens, five Wimbledon titles and three at the US Open.
Twitter and the tennis community were awed by his historic achievement. Here’s a look at some of the reactions
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.