Novak Djokovic said he never had doubts about launching a dramatic fightback from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s French Open final and claim a 19th Grand Slam title and become the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice.
The world No 1 triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.
His victory over four hours followed having to also play four hours to beat 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Friday.
“I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions, it was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it,” said the 34-year-old Djokovic.
“It was an electric atmosphere. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on this journey.”
Djokovic is now just one Major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Here’s a look at some of the key stats in men’s tennis after Djokovic’s latest triumph:
Most Grand Slam men’s singles titles (all time)
|Player
|Titles
|Roger Federer
|20
|Rafael Nadal
|20
|Novak Djokovic
|19
|Pete Sampras
|14
|Roy Emerson
|12
Players who won every Major more than on once
|Roy Emerson
|Rod Laver
|Novak Djokovic
|Australian Open (6)
|Australian Open (3)
|Australian Open (9)
|French open (2)
| French open (2)
|French open (2)
|Wimbledon (2)
|Wimbledon (4)
|Wimbledon (5)
|Us Open (2)
|Us Open (2)
|Us Open (3)
Comebacks from 0-2 in Major finals (Open Era)
|Players
|Tournament
|Score
|Novak Djokovic d. Stefanos Tsitsipas
|2021 Roland Garros
|6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
|Dominic Thiem d. Alexander Zverev
|2020 US Open
|2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6)
|Gaston Gaudio d. Guillermo Coria
|2004 Roland Garros
|0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6
|Andre Agassi d. Andrei Medvedev
|1999 Roland Garros
|1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
|Ivan Lendl d. John McEnroe
|1984 Roland Garros
|3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5
|Bjorn Borg d. Manuel Orantes
|1974 Roland Garros
|2-6, 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-1, 6-1
(With AFP inputs)
