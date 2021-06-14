Novak Djokovic said he never had doubts about launching a dramatic fightback from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s French Open final and claim a 19th Grand Slam title and become the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice.

The world No 1 triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.

His victory over four hours followed having to also play four hours to beat 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Friday.

“I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions, it was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it,” said the 34-year-old Djokovic.

“It was an electric atmosphere. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on this journey.”

Djokovic is now just one Major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Here’s a look at some of the key stats in men’s tennis after Djokovic’s latest triumph:

Most Grand Slam men’s singles titles (all time)

Player  Titles
Roger Federer  20
Rafael Nadal  20
Novak Djokovic  19
Pete Sampras  14
Roy Emerson  12

Players who won every Major more than on once

Roy Emerson Rod Laver Novak Djokovic
Australian Open (6) Australian Open (3) Australian Open (9)
French open (2) French open (2)
 French open (2)
Wimbledon (2) Wimbledon (4) Wimbledon (5)
Us Open (2) Us Open (2) Us Open (3)

Comebacks from 0-2 in Major finals (Open Era)

Players  Tournament  Score 
Novak Djokovic d. Stefanos Tsitsipas  2021 Roland Garros 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
Dominic Thiem d. Alexander Zverev 2020 US Open 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6)
Gaston Gaudio d. Guillermo Coria 2004 Roland Garros 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6
Andre Agassi d. Andrei Medvedev 1999 Roland Garros 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Ivan Lendl d. John McEnroe 1984 Roland Garros 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5
Bjorn Borg d. Manuel Orantes 1974 Roland Garros 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-1, 6-1
Courtesy ATP

(With AFP inputs)